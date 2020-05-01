5.3 teasers and furniture for A1 (SMT)

5.3 teasers and furniture for A1 (SMT)

  • Updated

Feeding those on the front lines

Santa Maria family steps up to cook meals during pandemic. CENTRAL COAST, A3

Mission accomplished for Mora

Saint soccer standout achieved all he set out for. SPORTS, B1

STATE & REGION A2

OBITUARIES A4

OPINION A6

BUSINESS A7

SPORTS B1

LOTTERY B2

PUZZLES B4-B5

COMICS B6

CLASSIFIED B9

Vol. 138 Issue 323

Isaac Cody Williams
Obituaries

Isaac Cody Williams

Isaac Cody Williams, 16, loving Son of Kecia Williams and Big Brother of Kristina Williams, passed away unexpectedly Thursday April 9, 2020, a…

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

+7
Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee
Local

Player of the Decade: Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs is our first nominee

  • Updated

We are on a quest to find the Player of the Decade for 2010-2019. We will be publishing profiles on 10 nominees for the honor over the new few weeks. Then we'll ask you, our readers, to vote for the Player of the Decade. The first nominee up is Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs. He played quarterback, running back, receiver, tight end, safety and linebacker with the Eagles before eventually earning a starting linebacker spot at Oklahoma State. 

