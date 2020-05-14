2nd SOPS conducts training, adapts to COVID-19

This is the first time 2nd SOPS conducted the courses in a distance learning style. In the past, they’ve reserved a classroom in the 50th Operations Support Squadron area to train in addition to a facility off base with a simulator that mimics the GPS constellation.

“We can utilize that PTF to inject anomalies or inject a routine, nominal procedure that we want the operators to practice,” Kennedy said. “So typically, it’s very hands-on, face-to-face training.”

Since some of the material covered in the training is For Official Use Only, it can’t be sent through an unsecure medium like Zoom, Skype or personal email addresses. This means operators who didn’t have access to Virtual Private Network, Webmail or remote desktop had to participate solely through audio.

The squadron breaks up their operators into three different experience levels: inexperienced, experienced and highly experienced. The training is designed for operators in the latter two experience levels. So despite not being able to see the material, everyone who participated was familiar with it.