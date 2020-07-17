224 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 112 in Santa Maria

Santa Barbara County experienced another drastic jump in daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 224 additional cases confirmed, half of which were located in Santa Maria.
The county has now seen a total of 4,625 cases with 411 currently active, according to county Public Health data. New cases were also confirmed in every area of the county tracked by the Public Health Department on Thursday.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county has increased to 81, the highest it's been yet, with 27 of the individuals in the ICU.
While hospitals remain below capacity, officials have expressed growing concern over the slowly decreasing availability of ICU and hospital beds.
As of Thursday, 74% of medical beds and 63% of ICU beds in the county are occupied. These figures account for both COVID and non-COVID-patients, according to the Public Health Department.
Santa Maria's total case count is now 2,036, with 227 cases still active. Eighteen residents have died.
