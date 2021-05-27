ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Department of the Air Force recently announced the winners of the 2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations and the Nuclear and Missile Operations Award.
These awards recognize the accomplishments of Airmen contributing to nuclear deterrence operations across the Department of the Air Force and the achievements of officers within the nuclear and missile operations career field.
Nuclear Deterrence Operations Award winners:
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jenny L. Rose
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. John M. Rasband
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Rapsavage
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Samuel T. Darnell
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Mason W. Kehs
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Civilian Category I: Mr. Jason A. Aven
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Civilian Category II: Mr. Jerald L. Rogers
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Civilian Category III: Dr. Gretchen R. Phelps
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Guard or Reservist of the Year: Master Sgt. Frances D. Christian
2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Professional Team of the Year: Global Strike Munitions Division, Air Force Global Strike Command
Nuclear and Missile Operations Award winners:
2020 Nuclear & Missile Operations Operator of the Year: Capt. David M. Barnhart
2020 Nuclear & Missile Operations Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jeffrey M. Mattheis
2020 Nuclear & Missile Operations Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Alex S. Rich