ARLINGTON, Va. -- The Department of the Air Force recently announced the winners of the 2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations and the Nuclear and Missile Operations Award.

These awards recognize the accomplishments of Airmen contributing to nuclear deterrence operations across the Department of the Air Force and the achievements of officers within the nuclear and missile operations career field.

Nuclear Deterrence Operations Award winners:

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Jenny L. Rose

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Tech. Sgt. John M. Rasband

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Andrew J. Rapsavage

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Samuel T. Darnell

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Mason W. Kehs

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Civilian Category I: Mr. Jason A. Aven

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Civilian Category II: Mr. Jerald L. Rogers

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Civilian Category III: Dr. Gretchen R. Phelps

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Guard or Reservist of the Year: Master Sgt. Frances D. Christian

2020 Nuclear Deterrence Operations Professional Team of the Year: Global Strike Munitions Division, Air Force Global Strike Command

Nuclear and Missile Operations Award winners:

2020 Nuclear & Missile Operations Operator of the Year: Capt. David M. Barnhart

2020 Nuclear & Missile Operations Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Jeffrey M. Mattheis

2020 Nuclear & Missile Operations Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Alex S. Rich

