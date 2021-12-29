You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
123021-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Print Edition
52°
Mostly Cloudy
Santa Maria neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
VCA season outlook: Lions set sights on Coast Valley League title
Construction underway at Solvang Festival Theater
New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record
123021-smt-obits
Dec 29, 2021
Dec 29, 2021
Updated
45 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
New traffic safety laws taking effect in 2022 include wearing helmets while horseback riding
Santa Maria’s last drive-in theater to become houses
Santa Maria, residents facing state’s new organic waste mandate
2 women killed, 1 man burned in Tanglewood house fire
District attorney urges governor to reverse parole for Santa Maria teen's killer
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: The 'Second Great Fire of London' started by German bombs in 1940
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe