You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
122821-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Monday, December 27, 2021
Print Edition
51°
Partly Cloudy
Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
'Now we have 33:' Number of umpires in local association has halved, causing concern for upcoming season
Recipe: Savory miso balances one-note bananas Foster
Live updates: Event size limits among new rules in France
122821-smt-obits
Dec 27, 2021
Dec 27, 2021
Updated
1 hr ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Santa Maria’s last drive-in theater to become houses
Driver death under investigation after collision with pole on South Broadway
Santa Maria, residents facing state’s new organic waste mandate
District attorney urges governor to reverse parole for Santa Maria teen's killer
Santa Maria frozen fruit processor to pay $70K settlement in chlorine gas leak incident
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe