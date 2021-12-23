You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
122421-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Print Edition
56°
Light Rain
New F-35 Lightning IIs join USAFE, RAF Lakenheath fleet for first time
VOTE: Who do you think is the Offensive Player of the Year?
Dear Abby: Friend's death cloaked in secrecy and silence
5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon
122421-smt-obits
Dec 23, 2021
Dec 23, 2021
Updated
1 hr ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Driver death under investigation after collision with pole on South Broadway
Santa Maria man arrested on suspicion of child sex abuse charges following investigation
Orcutt man accused of sexually assaulting house cleaners lured into his residence
Santa Maria’s last drive-in theater to become houses
Righetti's Parker Reynolds signs with Arizona State, Emily Jordan to play soccer at Westmont
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: In 1928, the National Broadcasting Company set up a permanent, coast-to-coast network
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe