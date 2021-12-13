You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
121421-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Monday, December 13, 2021
Print Edition
53°
Cloudy
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
St. Joseph's Coulibaly and Cabrillo's Richards named Athletes of the Week
Santa Maria residents learn kayaking basics at Paul Nelson pool
Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
121421-smt-obits
Dec 13, 2021
Dec 13, 2021
Updated
54 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Matador trial: Witness unaware MS-13 plotted to kill him
‘Devil on the loose’: What’s behind Kern County’s soaring homicide rate?
Winners announced for Santa Maria Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights decorating contest
More soccer fields ahead for Santa Maria after city nets $6.1M state grant
MS-13 defendant sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted murder, gang affiliation
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: Philadelphia Mint begins stamping Susan B. Anthony dollars in 1978
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe