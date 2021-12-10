You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
121121-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Friday, December 10, 2021
Print Edition
56°
Sunny
California’s ‘tort wars’ heating up again | Dan Walters
How does Righetti match up with Sacred Heart Prep? Let's break it down
Santa Ynez Valley libraries kick off holiday season with event lineup
US hostage envoy visited Venezuela to meet jailed Americans
121121-smt-obits
Dec 10, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Updated
14 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
‘Devil on the loose’: What’s behind Kern County’s soaring homicide rate?
SYV High's only Black head coach resigns following 'harassment'
Matador trial: Witness unaware MS-13 plotted to kill him
Judge dismisses sex abuse charges against jail deputy after witness dies in car crash
CIF football: Righetti advances to state championship game
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: Martin Luther King Jr. receives Nobel Peace Prize in 1964
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe