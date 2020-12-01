120220-smt-opn-letter

Socialism vs. capitalism
Socialism is government control and less in the hands of citizens. It is government-led and enforced redistribution of our tax money to others.
Socialism stifles economic prosperity. "Free stuff" is not free. It takes higher tax rates for support. Our young adults are being taken in by the lies of the liberals. Socialism is the first step to communism.
Venezuela was once a rich country, and can stand witness to the tragedy of socialism. They wait in long lines for everything and are starving. Socialism destroys.
Capitalism is an economic system based on competition, private property, investing money for profit, and freedom from government interference.
When we have a breakdown in our moral fabric it brings violence, crime, drug abuse and other things. It undermines the blessing of liberty and prosperity.
The Founding Fathers said it is a "self-evident truth that man and the world were created and sustained by a loving God." The Founders understood the existence of moral truths.
The government's job is to secure the rights of American citizens to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Mary Engholm
Lompoc
