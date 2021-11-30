You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
120121-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Print Edition
66°
Sunny
Santa Maria neighbors: Obituaries for November 30
Five Hancock soccer players earn All-Conference honors
Lompoc Hospital District Foundation gifts $100K to LVMC for patient monitoring system
Coroner releases names of slain California kids, grandmother
120121-smt-obits
Nov 30, 2021
Nov 30, 2021
Updated
50 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
HISTORY MADE: Righetti wins first CIF football title for Santa Maria Valley
Man critically injured in shooting on North Western Avenue in Santa Maria
Guests evacuated from Santa Maria motel after underground pipe breaks, leaks gas
MS-13 defendant asks that witnesses remove masks while testifying
Early entrepreneur amassed fortune, added 7 subdivisions to Santa Maria
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: President Clinton signs Brady Bill, US & Britain sign preliminary peace articles ending Revolutionary War
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe