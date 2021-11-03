You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
110421-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Print Edition
63°
Clear
Santa Maria neighbors: Obituaries for November 3
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson doesn't shy away from the spotlight
17-year-old rancher Nolan Andersen finds lifelong passion through 4-H | Xavier Lovering
AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts Virginia's electoral history
110421-smt-obits
Nov 3, 2021
Nov 3, 2021
Updated
1 hr ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
House fire kills 17-year-old Nipomo High School graduate, injures 2 others
False rumor of planned school shooting places St. Joseph High, 2 other schools on lockdown
2 men injured in South Curryer Street shooting; no victims located in second shooting
3 people injured in 5-vehicle collision near Western Avenue, Cook Street
Guadalupe man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting victim in the head
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in 1911
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe