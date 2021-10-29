You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
103021-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Friday, October 29, 2021
Print Edition
67°
Fair
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Valley Christian routs Maricopa, hopes for playoff spot
Dear Abby: Suffering woman tires of sister's negativity
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids
103021-smt-obits
Oct 29, 2021
Oct 29, 2021
Updated
17 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
2 Santa Maria men arrested after alleged catalytic converter theft, guns found in vehicle
Guadalupe man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting victim in the head
Central Coast dispensary owner pleads guilty to federal tax evasion, bribery charges
Santa Maria mobile home residents resume push for rent control as rates rise
Lompoc Police identify 2 men killed in separate shootings Oct. 17
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: 'Black Tuesday' on Wall Street, Cal Poly plane crash in '60, John Glenn returns to space & more
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe