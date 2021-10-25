You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
102621-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Monday, October 25, 2021
Print Edition
56°
Fair
EXPLAINER: What's a 'wealth tax' and how would it work?
'The town lost a great friend:' Dan Bodary, Lompoc baseball icon, has died at 81
Santa Maria Fire takes victory in first Battle of the Badges tournament
ORDER HERE | COVID19: A Year That Changed Our World
102621-smt-obits
Oct 25, 2021
Oct 25, 2021
Updated
26 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
3 juveniles apprehended following vandalism of Haunted Hills displays
Orcutt families keep students home from school Monday in protest of vaccine mandates
Zaca Lake – A magical place | Judith Dale
Central Coast dispensary owner pleads guilty to federal tax evasion, bribery charges
Joseph Centeno, former Santa Maria mayor and police chief, dies at 86
Latest e-Edition
TV Weekly
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: U.S. led forces invade Grenada, golfer Payne Stewart and five others killed in plane crash
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe