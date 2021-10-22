You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
102321-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Friday, October 22, 2021
Print Edition
62°
Cloudy
Filmaniacs: The dark comedy of 'Ghosts' is perfect for the Halloween season
Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller voted Player of the Week
Dear Abby: Couple struggles with elderly cat's declining health
ORDER HERE | COVID19: A Year That Changed Our World
102321-smt-obits
Oct 22, 2021
20 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Santa Maria man sentenced to 21 years in prison for 2019 shooting death at 805 Tacos
Orcutt families keep students home from school Monday in protest of vaccine mandates
Joseph Centeno, former Santa Maria mayor and police chief, dies at 86
3 juveniles apprehended following vandalism of Haunted Hills displays
8 sheriff's custody deputies, 2 police officers treated after fentanyl exposure at Main Jail
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: Sam Houston elected president of the Republic of Texas
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe