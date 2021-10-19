You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
102021-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Print Edition
53°
Clear
No fire prosecutions, but still no personal responsibility | Thomas D. Elias
VOTE: Scott, McClurg, Puga, Kopcho, Bagby among those up for Player of the Week
Santa Barbara County annual Empty Bowls events adopt drive-through, outdoor formats
ORDER HERE | COVID19: A Year That Changed Our World
102021-smt-obits
Oct 19, 2021
Oct 19, 2021
Updated
20 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Child sustains major injuries after being struck by vehicle near Railroad Avenue, El Camino Street
Santa Maria man sentenced to 21 years in prison for 2019 shooting death at 805 Tacos
Orcutt families keep students home from school Monday in protest of vaccine mandates
Schools locked down during police investigation on Meehan Street in Santa Maria
Santa Maria planners approve tract map originally created for large-scale H-2A housing
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: U.S. special forces begin operations in Afghanistan, "Fahrenheit 451" released, Gen. Cornwallis surrenders at Yorktown
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe