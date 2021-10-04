You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
100521-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Monday, October 4, 2021
Print Edition
65°
Mostly Cloudy
1 injured in shooting, 1 arrested after SWAT standoff on West Polk Street
Weber State hands Cal Poly a 38-7 Homecoming game loss at Alex G. Spanos Stadium
CAPA Pet of the Week: The Chosen Bun
ORDER HERE | COVID19: A Year That Changed Our World
100521-smt-obits
Oct 4, 2021
Oct 4, 2021
Updated
1 hr ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Man dies in 2-vehicle collision near North Railroad Avenue, West Orchard Street
Male found dead on Hwy 101 off-ramp in Santa Maria; CHP investigating
Stunning diagnosis: Orcutt's Tony Gonzales has Alzheimer’s at age 47
Santa Maria residence near Hermosa, McClelland streets struck by gunfire
Santa Maria Rec and Parks plans pop-up Halloween roller skate experience
Latest e-Edition
TV Weekly
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe