Santa Maria
'Girls Night In' series kicks off Thursday
"Girls Night In", a series of four free events for teen girls kicks off Sept. 29.
Girls in grades 7 through 12 are invited. There will be one event per month, running from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
The fall program will be hosted by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, located at 600 South McClelland St.
The series kicks off with a bunco tournament, followed by a kawaii-themed craft social on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Next will be a Mad Hatter Tea Party where teens can enjoy refreshments on Thursday, Nov. 17. The series concludes on Thursday, Dec. 15 with a pajamas and pancakes movie night.
Pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Participants may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260 or 2263.
Downtown Classic Car Show set for Saturday
All car enthusiasts are invited to the "Downtown Classic Car Show" this Saturday.
This is a free family friendly event that will feature an array of vehicles, vendors and a $300 prize for best in show.
Brought to you by People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY) and Santa Maria Impalas Car Club, the event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the McClelland Street Corridor, 400-600 South McClelland Street.
Everything from street rods and classic cars, to special interest and exotic vehicles, along with motorcycles and bikes will be on display.
There will be vendor booths, games and activities for children, food from local food trucks and music throughout the event.
To show a vehicle or become a vendor, please visit www.santamariaatplay.org. The event is made possible with support from the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.
Questions may be directed to the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2260 or 2263.
Santa Ynez Valley
Blessing of the Animals event slated for Oct. 2
St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos invites members of the public — and their four-legged friends — to the annual "Blessing of the Animals" event slated for Sunday, Oct. 2.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Rev. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector, will welcome animals and their people outdoors in front of the church at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., where he will offer individual blessings free of charge.
Blessings will also be offered for photographed pets unable to attend. Children are also invited to bring a stuffed animal for a blessing as well.
Large or "unsociable" animals may remain in a vehicle or trailer, and the priest will come to them, a church spokeswoman said.
All other animals must be on a lead or in a crate.
Humans of all ages and of all faiths (or none) are invited.
Musician Adam Phillips, founder and director of Santa Barbara Folk Orchestra, will provide musical entertainment during the event, and a complimentary reception with animal treats and water for animals will be provided, as well as beverages, wine and cheese for their humans.
The event is conducted annually in remembrance of St. Francis of Assisi near his feast day of Oct. 4, honoring his love for all creatures, great and small.
For more information, contact Rev. Day, Valerie Cantella, or visit www.SMITV.org.
Lompoc
Firefly Alpha rocket scheduled for launch Friday morning
There is no rest at Vandenberg Space Force Base as a second launch in less than a week is scheduled for lift off Friday morning between 12:01 and 2 a.m. when Firefly Aerospace will send up the "Alpha Flight 2: To The Black," a small satellite launch vehicle.
A backup window is available during the same timeframe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Firefly Alpha rocket — a privately designed, unmanned vehicle built to carry multiple satellite payloads into orbit — made its first launch attempt from Vandenberg on Sept. 2, 2021 that ended in a midair explosion.
The vehicle, which is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex-2, was designed to carry up to 2,200 pounds of payload, 186.411 miles above Earth and carry small satellites into orbit.
The Firefly's payload will include three satellites, Teachers in Space Serenity, the NASA TES-15, and the Libre Space Foundation's PicoBus.
If successful, the Firefly Alpha Flight 2 will become the company's first two-stage rocket.