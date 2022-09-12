Santa Barbara County
Coroner's office investigation inmate death
The Santa Barbara County coroner's office is investigating the death of an inmate who died alone in her cell at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday evening, according to officials.
Kristina Marie Chermak, 35, was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday evening by a nurse distributing medication, and jail staff immediately began resuscitation efforts and called for emergency medical response.
Lifesaving efforts by responding personnel from Wellpath medical, County Fire and American Medical Response were unsuccessful and Chermak was declared dead at 10:48 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
Chermak was arrested in Isla Vista by Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies on March 5 for suspicion of burglary and possession of stolen property. She was ordered by the court to remain in custody pending transportation to the Department of State Hospitals for restoration of mental competency to stand trial.
On Sept. 9, custody deputies at the Northern Branch Jail conducted a security check of Chermak's cell around 10:04 p.m., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office. They reported that she was housed alone and noted no issues. An unresponsive Chermak was found by the nurse at 10:27 p.m.
Detectives from the coroner's office are investigating the cause of death, and an autopsy will be conducted to assist in a determination.
Consistent with standard procedures and policies, the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Administrative Investigative team were also called to investigate the circumstances of Chermak's death.
Santa Maria
Police determine SM High threat non-credible
The Santa Maria Police Department investigated a potentially threatening phone call made to Santa Maria High School shortly after 11 a.m. Monday morning.
A SMHS staff member received a phone call around 11:05 a.m. from an unidentified person, who used language that was deemed to be potentially threatening, according to officials. SMPD was notified and all entrances to the campus, located at 901 S. Broadway, were secured and students were only allowed to enter campus through the Camino Colegio entrance.
Investigating SMPD officers informed the school that the threat was non-credible and that additional measures like a lockdown were not needed.
SMHS returned to normal operating status after the investigation.