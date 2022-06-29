Santa Barbara County
Sheriff's Office accepting applications for citizens academy
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday has invited the public to submit applications by June 30 for an upcoming Citizens Academy starting in July, which will provide a behind-the-scenes look for those interested in the local law enforcement career field.
The Citizens Academy training sessions begin July 11 and will be held on Monday nights from 6 to 9 p.m., continuing until Aug. 22, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. She added a morning session will be held for graduation and a barbecue on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Classes will be held at various locations in South County and participants must attend all classes in order to graduate, according to Zick.
Zick described the academy as an "engaging and informational" look behind the scenes of law enforcement hosted by the Sheriff's Office, whose officials will talk about various topics, including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics and de-escalation communication.
Additionally, participants will receive hands-on learning with firearms instruction and active shooter scenarios, according to Zick.
"This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career," Zick said.
To qualify for the academy, participants must be at least 18 years old. There are several ways to submit applications, including:
In-person drop-off at the Sheriff's Office headquarters at 4434 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
In-person drop-off at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol Station at 6504 Trigo Road in Isla Vista.
Scan and email an application to Deputy Justin Schroeder at jrs3822@sbsheriff.org.
More information can be found on the Citizens Academy application form at the Sheriff's Office website at https://www.sbsheriff.org/about-us/community-outreach/citizens-academy.
Solvang
Fourth of July parade returns; entry deadline today
Solvang's annual Independence Day parade is scheduled to roll through downtown Monday at 11 a.m. and feature a lineup of patriotic floats, lively dancers, bands, antique and military vehicles, and prancing horses.
Themed "A Salute to Liberty," the parade is dedicated to "honoring our freedom as Americans," according to parade sponsors, the Solvang Rotary.
The parade will start at the Old Mission Santa Inés back parking lot and head west on Mission Drive to Fourth Place, south on Fourth to Copenhagen Drive, and east on Copenhagen to Alisal Road where entrants will finally travel east past the Post Office to the mission.
Parade entrants are asked to meet for staging at 9 a.m. at Old Mission Santa Inés, where the parade also will conclude.
According to parade chairman and Rotarian Steve Palmer, drivers will see road closures and detours ahead of the parade starting at 10:30 a.m.
Parade entries still can register by downloading a parade application form located online at www.cityofsolvang.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=210 and emailing it to Steve Palmer at spalmer0121@gmail.com.
The entry deadline is Thursday, June 30.
For additional questions, contact Palmer at 805-245-8442.
Nipomo
Residential structure fire extinguished
Crews on Wednesday extinguished a structure fire that broke out at a residence near the intersection of Burton and Sea streets in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported at approximately 12:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Burton Street, according to Cal Fire officials.
Several units responded to the scene, including engines and personnel from Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County, and the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Upon arrival, officials said crews located a residence that was fully engulfed in flames, although no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
It took less than an hour for crews to contain the fire, according to officials. Firefighters will be on scene for approximately an hour to clean up the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Guadalupe
Guadalupe Flyer adds second route
Guadalupe's public bus system, the Guadalupe Flyer, will be splitting into two routes beginning this Friday.
Traditionally, the Guadalupe Flyer has operated one 75-minute route with several stops throughout Guadalupe and the Santa Maria Transit Center. On July 1, that route will be split into the Guadalupe Flyer Express and the Guadalupe Flyer Local.
The Guadalupe Flyer Express will run between the Guadalupe Amtrak Station and Santa Maria Transit Center at a 30-minute interval, arriving in Guadalupe at the bottom of the hour. The local route will meet the express at the Amtrak Station, then proceed on a half-hour route to various stops throughout Guadalupe. Transfer between the two routes will be available for free.
The Guadalupe Flyer Local will see the addition of two stops, one in the Pasadera Homes development and the other at West Main Street and Montez Court. Additionally, the city has updated many of its bus stop locations with new shelters, lighting and signage.
The changes follow the city's Short Range Transit Plan, which was created with public feedback in December 2020.
In March of this year, with help from the state's Low Carbon Transit Operations Program, the city approved the purchase of its first zero-emissions bus for the Guadalupe Flyer route. The nearly $1 million bus will help Guadalupe meet a California law that requires all cities to move to zero emissions transportation by 2040.
Transit information can be found on mapping websites like Google Maps, including bus times and ticket costs.
Questions may be directed to the City of Guadalupe Public Works Director at 805-356-3910.