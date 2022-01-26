Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
012722-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Print Edition
58°
AFWERX Agility Prime completes first USAF-piloted flight of an eVTOL vehicle with partner Kitty Hawk
Girls basketball: St. Joseph cruises in Mountain League showdown with Nipomo
Dear Abby: Web browsing prompts feelings of inadequacy
Blinken: No concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
012722-smt-obits
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Updated
8 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Santa Maria woman identified in fatal vehicle collision near Pismo Beach
CHP: 22-year-old man dies after rollover collision near Bonita School Road
Coroner identifies Santa Maria man killed in vehicle collision on Bonita School Road
Man shot in torso near Colebrook, Barrington drives in Santa Maria
County pulls funding support for grant to address homelessness in Santa Maria
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History
© Copyright 2022
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe