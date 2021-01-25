You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Opinion
Entertainment
Lifestyles
E-edition
Buy & Sell
012621-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Monday, January 25, 2021
Print Edition
43°
Partly Cloudy
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
Who's up next? Cailin Daniels is a next-level receiver at Lompoc
Joe Garcia: Santa Barbara County cannabis industry blooms despite pandemic
Biden walking a high wire with Russia ahead of Putin call
012621-smt-obits
Jan 25, 2021
Jan 25, 2021
Updated
21 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Santa Maria man, dog charm the world in viral TikTok video: 'I love her more than my life'
Santa Barbara County halts use of some Moderna vaccines during state investigation
Louie G. Guerrero, Jr. (Big Lou)
Neighbors attempt to block affordable housing project on Battles Road
Henry Leon Escarzaga
© Copyright 2021
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
News Alerts
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe