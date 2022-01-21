Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
012222-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Friday, January 21, 2022
Print Edition
62°
Sunny
California politicos now talking tough on crime | Dan Walters
Soccer: Coulibaly scores twice as St. Joseph fends off Righetti 4-3
Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes newborn Masai giraffe, Raymie
Latin America, Asia latest to get hit with omicron surge
012222-smt-obits
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Updated
9 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Sudden departure of City Librarian Mary Housel draws outpouring of community support
Here’s what’s changed as California’s new COVID workplace rules go into effect
CHP: 22-year-old man dies after rollover collision near Bonita School Road
Santa Maria residents slowly adjust to new organics recycling mandate
Make-A-Wish, local carpenters build playhouse for 5-year-old Santa Maria girl
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: First Kiwanis Club was founded in Detroit in 1915
© Copyright 2022
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe