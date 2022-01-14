Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Search
Sign Up
Log In
Dashboard
Logout
My Account
Dashboard
Profile
Saved items
Logout
Search
News
Obituaries
Sports
Local Events
Opinion
Lifestyles
Event Calendar
Promote Your Event
E-edition
Buy & Sell
011522-smt-obits
Share this
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Today's E-Edition
Santa Maria Times
Friday, January 14, 2022
Print Edition
59°
Santa Maria neighbors: Obituaries for January 14
Football: See who made our All-Area Offense
Dear Abby: 'Other woman' rebuilds her life after affair fizzles
Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
011522-smt-obits
Jan 14, 2022
Jan 14, 2022
Updated
31 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Download PDF
Love
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Recommended for you
Trending Now
SMPD: 18-year-old Hispanic male found shot several times on South Russell Avenue
Guadalupe man sentenced to 25 years to life for 2018 Santa Maria shooting death
Hi-Way Drive-In goes out with a bang with surprise extra screening Thursday
Officials investigating Santa Maria inmate found dead in Santa Barbara County Jail cell
Crews extinguish storage facility fire on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria
Latest e-Edition
Santa Maria Times
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Today in History: Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio married in San Francisco in 1963
© Copyright 2022
Santa Maria Times
, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.
{{title}}
{{summary}}
Notifications
Settings
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Local News
Subscribe
Breaking News
Subscribe
News Alerts
Subscribe