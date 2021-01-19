What is there to protest?
What did people rush to Washington, D.C. to protest? Bipartisan election officials at the local, state and federal levels said that elections were free and fair, that there was no widespread fraud. Specifically, the federal agencies FEAC said “most secure election ever … well run ... no widespread fraud” and CISA said "No evidence of deleted, changed, lost, compromised votes or rigging".
Are all these American people and agencies involved in the fraud, the “steal”? Really? The reality was, and is, that elections were more free and fair than even in previous years. We must admit that Biden won fairly and the “fraud” was a lie perpetuated by Trump.
So, where did the “fraud” come from? Only from the mind of our President, who has spewed this lie onto vulnerable, blind, manipulated Americans. Take your pick. He’s done this for four years with his hateful divide, lies and spins, and with attacks on our own people, institutions, values and democracy.
Such hate has resulted in death threats on our leaders (and families) of both sides. For these un-American activities, Trump should be considered a traitor in betraying our trust and violating his oath. So why, after four years, are there still so many enabler Trumpists who want more of this? When do 74 million Americans wake up to save our freedom and democracy? Again, what is there to protest at the Capitol in D.C., as well as state capitols and locally?
Donald Jones
Santa Maria
Doing the math on vaccines
Each two doses of covid vaccine that are held in storage today represent potentially taking a life tomorrow and causing a family grief and suffering. Simple math right? Hold back two doses of vaccine from use, you potentially kill one person.
Would it surprise you to learn that Santa Barbara County has several thousand doses of vaccine available to use that are not being released? Simply call your nearest hospital or nearest Sav-on or Vons pharmacy and ask how many doses of vaccine they have, and let the truth speak for itself. Do the math in terms of lives.
On Friday, The Santa Barbara County Health Department, bending to public pressure, decided to expand eligibility beyond health officials to those 75+ but only beginning five days later on Jan. 20. That represents five days of delayed immunity, five days of unnecessary extra death, five days of unnecessarily depriving proper health care to county residents.
Other counties manage vaccine distribution so this doesn't happen. In fact, you could drive over the border to Kern County today and be vaccinated if you were 65.
Further, research has shown that contracting COVID leads to long term lung damage and further hospitalization for the future, all because of the inaction of the very department entrusted in this county to prevent this. You might ask, where is the accountability?
Our Department of Health cannot say when you will be permitted to be vaccinated in this county, but they can sure prevent you from receiving the vaccine today.
The Board of Supervisors controls the Department of Health. Call 211 today to get the vaccine line, and the people left holding the bag to explain the SB County's position will suggest, as they did to me, to call your district's supervisor.
We learned in a national election this year that the inaction of those entrusted to care for its electorate will be held accountable. Hasn't there been enough unnecessary death and suffering already from a policy that holds back available vaccine? Can't our district supervisors do the math?
David Kohler
Lompoc