In 1959, Dr. King travelled to India, studied the non-violent teaching of Mahatma Gandhi and became profoundly affected by these teachings which inspired him to continue his non-violent protests.
In the spring of 1963 Dr. King led a coalition of civil rights leaders/groups and families in a nonviolent campaign aimed at the city of Birmingham, which at the time was described as “the most segregated city in America.”
While the world watched, images of young Blacks having dogs and fire hoses turned on them by city police were seen. Dr. King was jailed along with large numbers of his supporters and he was personally criticized by Black and White clergy alike for “taking risks and endangering the children who attended the protest.”
In his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail, which is a declaration of his philosophy and tactics and is required reading at universities worldwide, Dr. King eloquently spelled out his theory of non-violence: "Nonviolent direct action seeks to create such a crisis and foster such a tension that a community, which has constantly refused to negotiate, is forced to confront the issue."
The images of dogs and fire hoses were a national outrage and resulted in a push for unprecedented civil rights legislation.
On Aug. 28, 1963, Dr. King travelled to the nation’s capital and delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech, which was about equality, equity, and racial justice. In his speech he touched on light with the Emancipation Proclamation, which he referred to “as a great beacon light of hope to millions of Negro slaves who had been seared in the flames of withering injustice, it was a promissory note, a bad check, non-sufficient funds and in a sense we have come to the nation’s capital to cash a check, a promissory note. A promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
In his speech, Dr. King made it clear that we cannot walk alone, and reminds us that we will not be satisfied until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream. He also reminds us to “Let us not wallow in the valley of despair and that even though we face difficulties “I HAVE A DREAM ... .”
Dr. King was jailed numerous times and he made it clear that “injustice anywhere, is a threat to justice everywhere.”
In 1963, Dr. King was named Time magazine “Man of the Year.”
On July 2, 1964, the landmark Civil Rights Act was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. It ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin, and is considered one of the crowning legislative achievements of the civil rights movement, eliminating Jim Crow laws and practices.
On Dec. 10, 1964, Dr. King became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize. In his acceptance speech, he made this powerful remark: “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word. Therefore, right temporarily defeated is stronger than evil triumphant.”
Five months after the historic peaceful protest, on Aug. 6, 1965, President Johnson signed the 1965 Voting Rights Act which eliminated barriers to voting.
While we rejoice in the victories of the past, we should also prepare for the difficult struggles still ahead and work and pray for victories that true justice and equality require.