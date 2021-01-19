Lt. Col. Jason Hull, pictured here, is the deputy staff judge advocate at the Combined Force Space Component Command. He received notification Dec. 21, 2020, that an idea he submitted to the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center’s 2021 Innovation Rodeo earned him a spot as one of the competition’s 12 semi-finalists. More than 400 idea submissions were originally submitted from Airmen and DoD civilians throughout the Air Force to compete for $1 million in funding.