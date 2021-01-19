The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Saturday, Jan. 9:

INCIDENT — At 7:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 500 block alley of North F and G streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:13 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North Second Street.

ARREST — At 5:40 p.m., Raymond Gaitan, 18, was arrested in the 1300 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, witness intimidation and probation violations.

Sunday, Jan. 10:

INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of West College Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 700 block of North A Street.

INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 2400 block of Balboa Court.

Monday, Jan. 11:

INCIDENT — At 7:07 a.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 600 block of North First Street.

INCIDENT — AT 1:27 p.m., Lompoc Police investigated a death in the 900 block of West Lime Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 5:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a traffic collision with a major injury in the 1000 block of East Cypress Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 9:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of fireworks in the 1300 block of West Lime Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 12:

INCIDENT — At 11:53 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 500 block of North V Street.

INCIDENT — At 4:44 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 800 block of West Airport Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of public intoxication in the 700 block of North C Street, which resulted in an arrest.

Wednesday, Jan. 13:

INCIDENT — At 9:35 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 700 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 8:42 p.m. Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of North O Street.

INCIDENT — At 10 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of elder abuse in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:29 p.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block alley of East Oak and Lemon avenues.

Thursday, Jan. 14:

INCIDENT — At 6:37 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.

INCIDENT — At 9:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:15 p.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 700 block of North E Street, which resulted in an arrest.

INCIDENT — At 2:54 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a violation of a domestic violence court order in the 400 block of East Fir Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.

