Walmart was evacuated Monday following a report of a man with a gun spotted at the store, which later turned out to be unfounded, according to Santa Maria Police.

Dispatchers received one report of a man who was seen brandishing a firearm near the Walmart located in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road shortly after 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Flores.

No other calls about the alleged sighting were received by dispatch.

Several police units arrived on scene to investigate the report and determined it was unfounded shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Flores, who added the store has since reopened.