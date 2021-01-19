A 17-year-old male was critically injured in a gang-related shooting near O and N streets Monday night, according to Lompoc Police.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 400 block alley of North O and N streets shortly after 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.

As officers were responding to that call, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a person who was shot. Upon arrival, they located a Hispanic male juvenile who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim, who wasn't identified, was transported to a local trauma center, where he is listed in critical condition but stable, according to Morgan.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.