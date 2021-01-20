1/19/2021- PHD is reporting five new deaths today. Three individuals were 70+ year of age with underlying health conditions, and two individuals were 50-69 years of age. Three of the deaths are associated with outbreaks at congregate care facilities.
Two individuals resided in the City of Santa Barbara /Unincorporated area of Mission Canyon, two were from the City of Santa Maria, and one resided in the City of Goleta.
Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.
COVID-19 Cases
- Additional daily cases: 342
- Hospitalizations: 205 (49 ICU)
- Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 24,005
- Recovered: 21,308
- Deaths: 232
- Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 8,776
- Recovered: 7,972
- Total cases among Orcutt residents: 1,355
- Recovered: 1,239
- Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 725
- Recovered: 616
- Total cases among Lompoc residents: 2,575
- Recovered: 2,300
- Total tests performed in county: 375,163
Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, January 18, 2020.
Figures for total cases, recovered and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.