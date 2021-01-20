1/19/2021- PHD is reporting five new deaths today. Three individuals were 70+ year of age with underlying health conditions, and two individuals were 50-69 years of age. Three of the deaths are associated with outbreaks at congregate care facilities.

Two individuals resided in the City of Santa Barbara /Unincorporated area of Mission Canyon, two were from the City of Santa Maria, and one resided in the City of Goleta.

Deaths are reported when a death certificate is processed listing COVID-19 as a cause or a significant condition. The process can take several days and up to 2 months to finalize if pending Coroner verification.

COVID-19 Cases

Additional daily cases: 342

Hospitalizations: 205 (49 ICU)

Total cases among Santa Barbara County residents: 24,005

Recovered: 21,308

Deaths: 232

Total cases among Santa Maria residents: 8,776

Recovered: 7,972

Total cases among Orcutt residents: 1,355

Recovered: 1,239

Total cases among Santa Ynez Valley residents: 725

Recovered: 616

Total cases among Lompoc residents: 2,575

Recovered: 2,300

Total tests performed in county: 375,163

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, January 18, 2020.

Figures for total cases, recovered and deaths in the county do not include those of the Federal Penitentiary in Lompoc.