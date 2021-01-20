SANTA MARIA
Driver sought in suspected hit-and-run that seriously injured pedestrian
A pedestrian was seriously injured near the intersection of Blosser Road and Cook Street on Saturday after they were struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, according to Santa Maria Police.
The incident occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. when the pedestrian was crossing Blosser Road from east to west, north of the intersection of Cook Street, and was struck in the right-hand, southbound lane of Blosser Road, according to Sgt. Michael McGehee. The pedestrian has not been identified.
Officials said the vehicle fled the scene south on Blosser Road and turned eastbound onto Boone Street before disappearing.
Backed by surveillance camera footage, witnesses described the vehicle as a dark, older model "rounded" looking sedan, according to McGehee, who added that pieces of the vehicle were found on scene and that the vehicle itself would have a broken front light assembly and damage to the front bumper.
Police now are asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicle and its driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau Officer Sofia Marques at 805-928-3781, ext. 1333.
LOMPOC
17-year-old critically injured during gang-related shooting
A 17-year-old male was critically injured in a gang-related shooting near O and N streets Monday night, according to Lompoc Police.
Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired in the 400 block alley of North O and N streets shortly after 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.
As officers were responding to that call, dispatchers received a 911 call regarding a person who was shot. Upon arrival, they located a Hispanic male juvenile who had sustained a gunshot wound.
The victim, who wasn't identified, was transported to a local trauma center, where he is listed in critical condition but stable, according to Morgan.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
SANTA MARIA
Recreation and Parks offers Valentine's Day couples' workouts
Santa Maria couples who love to stay active together are invited to join a couples' workout class this Valentine's Day at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
The Recreation and Parks Department will host two Love is in the Air workout classes on Feb. 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said.
The workout class will involve fitness exercises and agility drills, van de Kamp said, and take place on the youth center basketball court.
Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required during the class.
This activity is open to community members age 18 and older. Space in the class is limited, and the registration deadline is Feb. 4.
To reserve a space for $10 per couple, visit cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.