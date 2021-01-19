On January 12, 2021, my husband Louie went to be with the Lord at the age of 60. He was born on November 24, 1960, residing in Guadalupe his whole life. He married his wife Annette in July 1983, raising two children. There was nothing that he wouldn't do for his children and grandchildren. His two grandchildren were his pride and joy. If he could, he would have given them everything.
Everyone knew he loved his Dallas Cowboys, going to a home game against the Rams in 2017. He lived in his shorts and tank tops, thinking everyday was Summer. He enjoyed watching his Cowboys play, watching boxing and Bonanza. He loved barbequing. His favorite pastime was being in his garage with his cars while listening to Old School. He loved Lowriding, his first car was a 1966 Chevy Impala. He then owned a 1978 Chrysler Cardoba, 1979 Lincoln Continental, 1963 Chevy Impala, 1948 Chevy Fleetline and most recently acquired, 1976 Ford LTD. The '63 ended up being a show car called Optical Illusion. As a family, he would take the '63 to shows winning many trophies and plaques, even being featured in the Lowrider magazine and Santa Maria Times. He was a member of Touch of Style, Touch of Style 2nd Generation, Klique, Nite Life and mostly recently, flying his “Guerrero Family” plaque.
Can't forget, his love for tattoos, having several.
During his lifetime, Louie met a lot of people building friendships and always lending a hand when needed. He was known to most as “Big Louie” or “Big Lou”. He touched a lot of people's hearts.
He worked for Tani Farms, Apio and Precision Concrete for over 30 years. His last employer was RW Scott Construction, Concrete Division.
Louie is survived by his wife of 37 ½ years, Annette, his son, Louie III (Rochelle) and daughter, Tiffany Marie, granddaughter Lexie Marie and grandson, Louie IV, bothers Jimmy (Yvette) Guerrero and Tony (Ursela) Guerrero, sisters, Irma Aguirre, Nancy (Jorge) Hernandez, Sandy (Adan) Guerrero, Mary Lou Pina, Patricia (Jim) Martinez, Priscilla (Joe) Gilreath and Veronica (Jack) Gutierrez, his niece, Toni Marie Perez, who he considered one of his own and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parrents, Louie and Eva Guerrero.
The Guerrero Family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Dr. Stevenson, Dr. Desmond, Dr. Dichmann and the whole staff at Mission Hope Cancer Center, Santa Maria, he liked all you girls. To the nurse at Marian Hospital that was with Louie when he passed away, it gives us great comfort in knowing he wasn't alone, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home. Face masks and distancing required for all services. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite NFL team jersey.
A public walk-thru viewing will be held at Magner-Maloney Funeral Home on Thursday, January 21, 2021, 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Guadalupe followed by burial at the Guadalupe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission Hope Cancer Center, 1325 E. Church Street, Santa Maria CA 93454.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
