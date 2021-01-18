SANTA MARIA
Police: Report of man with gun at Walmart unfounded
Walmart was evacuated Monday following a report of a man with a gun spotted at the store, which later turned out to be unfounded, according to Santa Maria Police.
Dispatchers received one report of a man who was seen brandishing a firearm near the Walmart located in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road shortly after 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Flores.
No other calls about the alleged sighting were received by dispatch.
Several police units arrived on scene to investigate the report and determined it was unfounded shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to Flores, who added the store has since reopened.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
28 County Jail inmates, 9 Sheriff's Office employees test positive for COVID-19
Twenty-eight Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and nine Sheriff's Office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.
Twenty-three inmates tested positive as the result of an ongoing outbreak in one of the housing units at the Main Jail, while five of the inmates received positive results during the intake process, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Two of the inmates who tested positive during intake have since been released, Zick said.
All inmates testing positive are housed in negative pressure areas or quarantined from the rest of the general population, and are closely monitored by medical staff, according to Zick.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 154, with 49 active infections; and the total number of infected staff is 97, according to Zick.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
2 Probation staff, 1 youth test positive for COVID-19
A staff member and a youth at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall, along with a staff member at Los Prietos Boys Camp, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Friday.
The Juvenile Hall staff member took a test for the coronavirus with their physician on Jan. 11 and informed the Santa Barbara County Probation Department of the positive result Jan. 13, according to spokeswoman Karyn Milligan.
The staff member last worked on Dec. 17 and there was no potential work-related exposures and no need to conduct additional contact tracing or testing, according to Milligan.
On Jan. 14, a staff member assigned to Los Prietos Boys Camp informed County Probation that a Jan. 11 coronavirus test came back positive.
The staff member last worked on Nov. 24, 2020, and there was no work-related exposure and no need for additional contact tracing or testing, according to Milligan.
Additionally, the Probation Department was notified by its medical unit that a youth in custody at the Juvenile Hall tested positive coronavirus on Jan. 14.
The youth, who received a coronavirus test during the normal booking process, was placed in medical isolation status to ensure minimal contact with staff and other youths until test results came back, according to Milligan.
Following the positive result, the youth was transferred to a medical observation unit specifically used for coronavirus patients and is experiencing minor symptoms.
Exposed staff were identified following contract tracing and tested, although results were negative, according to Milligan.
The last four youth booked into Juvenile Hall have all tested positive for the coronavirus, although they are not connected geographically, demonstrating the pervasiveness of the disease in the county, Milligan added.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
Hood Communications sets virtual career fair Wednesday
Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board will host a virtual career fair Wednesday for new local business Hood Communications Inc., a board spokesman said.
HCI has been in operation since 1982 and was acquired by its current owners in 2016, the spokesman said.
The company provides outside and inside plant services to primarily large-scale telecommunications service providers.
At the HCI Virtual Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the company will recruit for the positions of administrative support, Class A asphalt foreman, asphalt laborer, aerial construction supervisor, driver laborer, foreman and project manager.
Those interested in applying for a position can register for the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_aVpXNpSXRROS1ZlJWCH6rA.
A resume and prescreening questions will be requested before meeting with an HCI representative, the spokesman said.
For general inquiries, email careers@HCI-INC.com or call 805-568-1308. Those unable to attend the event can still apply online at www.HCI-INC.com/careers.
For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, visit www.sbcwdb.org.